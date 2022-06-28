Roborock S7 Pro Ultra, the robot vacuum cleaner that does it all arrives in Spain

- Advertisement -

One of the most tedious tasks that you have to do at home is cleaning, and more specifically sweeping and mopping. Luckily, there are currently robot vacuum cleaners that allow you to forget about these tasks with a very remarkable effectiveness. As well, roborock It has just announced a new model in Spain that offers very advanced options that make it very interesting.

One of the things that stands out about this new Roborock S7 Pro Ultra is that it has a power of suction of no less than 5,1000 Pa. It doubles the power that this type of device usually has, which ensures that there is absolutely nothing that can resist it when it comes to doing its job (and, always, they are a low noise level ). In addition, to increase its efficiency, a brush Improved float that prevents hair tangles and adapts perfectly to floors that are uneven.

As it cannot be otherwise, it is possible to carry out mappings of places in the house to optimize cleaning. This allows from executing specific jobs by rooms to creating routines in the control application that you use Internet to communicate from iOS and Android devices. In addition, it is now possible to generate 3D maps that make it much more intuitive to manage jobs with a virtual environment. Even voice control is included.

A differential charging base on this Roborock

Apart from being the place where the robot vacuum cleaner refills the battery, the element that is included with the new model that in Spain has some characteristics that make it stand out. An example is that it has a Deposit where the dirt is discharged (with capacity for up to seven weeks) and it is even possible to supply water to be able to carry out the functions of scrub that the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra has. In addition, it has an automatic cleaning system for the mop that the device has.

Since we are talking about the scrubbing option, it should be noted that the technology VibraRise included in the device allows you to make your work very effective. This uses sonic vibration that allows dirt to be removed up to 3,000 times per minute. This ensures that the mop has the exact pressure for each floor, which leaves less dirt when working. As we said, sweeping or mopping will be something you will never have to do at home again.

An excellent detail of this model is that the mop can be raised automatically. This has the positive result that, in the case of detecting a carpet, this action is carried out and a vacuum is started. Thus, in the same session you can have a complete cleaning without you having to intervene.

A final detail and the price

With the option to charge the battery at times when the robot vacuum cleaner is not usually used, and increasing speed by 30% with which the corresponding process is executed.

The price of this Roborock S7 Pro Ultra in Spain is €949 for a limited time because it is an introductory offer (which occurs on July 7, 2022). Subsequently, what must be paid increases to 1,199 euros.

