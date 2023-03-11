RoboCop: Rogue City wins gameplay trailer; check out!

During Nacon Connect 2023, the French publisher shared with the public yet another gameplay trailer for the still unreleased RoboCop: Rogue City. The game is set to hit digital shelves next September and is set in the sci-fi settings introduced by the film franchise.

As we can see from the trailer, we will have an FPS where the player represents Alex Murphy himself – RoboCop, carrying out investigations and taking justice into his own hands. The character will be voiced by Peter Welleran actor who starred as the cyborg police officer in the original 1987 film.

- Advertisement -

However, despite the revealed trailers, we don’t know much more about the game. So far, everything indicates that it will have a system so that the player can make choices in dialogues, making their own judgments.

RoboCop: Rogue City will be released for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in September of this year.