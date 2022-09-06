Robo-bug, a solar-powered cyborg cockroach

A team of researchers in Japan designed a system to create es remote controlled, equipped with a small wireless control module that works with a rechargeable battery connected to a cell.

These hybrid machines, called robo-bugs, they take advantage of the anatomy of those insects and could help survey dangerous areas or monitor the environment.

Robotic cockroaches for exploration tasks

The creation of these specimens is not an easy task, considering the presence of mechanical devices and ultra-thin electronic systems in their design. The challenge was overcome thanks to the use of flexible materials, which allow these insects to move freely, carrying a 3D-printed “backpack” with the added components.

The above is about the most visible part of this project. However, for the use of insects cyborg practical, those who handle them must have the ability to control them remotely for long periods of time. This requires wireless control of his leg segments, which are by a small rechargeable battery.

A key challenge that was also resolved on this project was ensuring that the battery was adequately charged during use. Although it is possible to build docking stations to recharge the battery, relying on them makes their use less practical. Given this, the chosen solution was the incorporation of a solar cell on board, capable of providing energy continuously, so that the battery remains charged.

The team behind this initiative, led by scientists from Japan’s RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR), experimented with Madagascar cockroaches, which are about 6 cm long. They attached a wireless leg-control module, a tiny solar cell and a small lithium-polymer battery to the top of the insect’s thorax, using a specially designed backpack, which was modeled after the body of a model cockroach.

Once these components were integrated into the cockroaches, together with cables that stimulate the leg segments, the new cyborgs. The battery was charged by simulated sunlight for 30 minutes and the insects were made to turn left and right using the wireless remote control.

“Given the deformation of the thorax and abdomen during basic locomotion, a hybrid electronic system of rigid and flexible elements in the thorax and ultrasoft devices in the abdomen appears to be an effective design for cyborg cockroaches.”, said Kenjiro Fukuda, studio director. “Furthermore, since abdominal deformation is not unique to cockroaches, our strategy can be adapted to other insects such as beetles, or perhaps even flying insects such as cicadas in the future.”.

The findings obtained from this research were published in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.