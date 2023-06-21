Roblox will allow the creation of content aimed at people over 17

- Advertisement -

This Tuesday (20), Roblox announced that it will allow the creation of content aimed at users over 17 years old. the platform is traditionally more popular with children and preteens, despite claiming to be "for all ages". According to the statement released by the platform, its "adult" user base of Roblox is also pretty significant. ANDn 2022, 38% of its active users were over 17 years old. The company promised new experiences for this audience.





With this change, content creators will be able to produce more adapted themes for adults, among the themes that will start to be released on the platform are: violence, blood, dark humor, romantic themes and alcohol. However, this content will only be available to users over the age of 17 who have gone through a complete verification process for identification documents and selfies. The company noted that more methods may emerge in the future.




