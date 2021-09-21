Roblox starts with age verification of its users

Roblox, one of the most popular gaming platforms of the moment, has now started a user verification process whereby you need to know who of them have at least 13 years to offer them a series of benefits.

For now, for Those who are 13 years old or older will be able to have access to the new voice chat function called Spacial Voice, arriving at the moment in beta phase, although it is unknown if later on it proposes to offer it to the rest of the users regardless of the age level.



The verification process is optional and available worldwide, although in its process, Roblox will require the use of any official documentation, be it a DNI, a passport or any other official document that can prove your identity.

The downside in this matter is that younger users may not be able to have any documentation issued by an official body to carry out the verification, especially in certain regions of the world.

And to avoid deception, Roblox will also urge users to verify that it is really them and not others by taking a photo showing their face. In terms of privacy, Roblox indicates that it will not store any data on its servers.

The popular gaming platform observes that half of its users are over 13 years old, which also means that the other half are under 13 years of age. It is possible that new features will be released later that are aimed at users with specific age groups.

At the moment it is an initiative that seeks to segment the benefits based on the age of the users, although for now, users will not be forced to carry out the verification process, although this may mean that later on they will not be able to access games , tools or other benefits that are coming to the platform.

The most interesting part of the matter is the need for an official document issued by a competent body, as well as the need for a personal photo to avoid identity theft.

We do not know if this initiative will inspire other platforms to undertake a similar process. It must be taken into account that many platforms in general trust users to provide real data, although at this point the need to prove age by means of a document comes into play in a process available worldwide.

Over time we will see if Roblox has obtained good results with this initiative.

More info / image credit: Roblox