Roblox opens the doors to adult-oriented content with identity verification

Robloxthe well-known online gaming platform, has decided to go one step further and open up its content to users over 17 years old. To date, its predominant audience has been children and pre-adolescents, but this novelty broadens its audience and opens a new range of possibilities for its creators.

More mature content for an adult audience

In 2022, Roblox revealed that 38% of its daily active users were over the age of 17. This insight has prompted the company to enable creators to develop more mature experiences, including more mature themes and plots in TV series and stand-up comedy.

This content may include violence, crude humor, romantic themes, and alcohol. The platform also anticipates the inclusion of “non-playable gambling content”, although it is unclear what this will entail. Clarifications have been requested from the company.

Age verification to access content

To access this new content, users will need to verify their age. This process involves uploading a photo of the driver’s license or ID, along with a selfie to confirm the user’s identity.

This system, according to Roblox, will provide “greater confidence in people’s age and identity,” and more age verification methods could be added in the future.

Creation and deployment of new experiences

Eligible creators can start building these experiences now, which will roll out to “eligible” users in the coming weeks. The company has not specified what the criteria are to be an “eligible” creator or user, but it has ensured that its goal is to provide a safe and engaging experience for people over 17 years of age.

Adult content, but with limits

While the new content will allow for more adult themes, some restrictions will still apply. No nudity or explicit sexual content will be allowed, nor will depictions of animal abuse, “extreme violence”, tobacco, or “regulated drugs” other than alcohol.

Crude humor involving bodily functions such as burping, farting, urinating and defecating will also be accepted, but “real world depictions of these bodily functions” are prohibited. And while the characters in the game can walk through a casino environment, they will not be able to participate in real gambling games with the platform’s currency, Robux, or any other means.

This new focus on an adult audience reflects a natural transition in the Roblox platform, adapting to the needs and desires of its growing user base. However, this novelty represents a challenge in terms of moderation and protection of minors, as the platform’s content diversifies and targets a broader audience.

On the other hand, the inclusion of adult-oriented content can be an excellent opportunity for developers to demonstrate their ability to create more sophisticated and engaging experiences, expanding the reach and impact of the Roblox platform in the digital entertainment industry.