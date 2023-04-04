Road 96 Mile 0 Review: where the journey to freedom began

- Advertisement -

Surrounded by the warm embrace of the sand as well as by walls manned by the police, the idle and glittering White Sands – the richest city of Petria – is crossed by an unusual electoral panache. It is 1996 and we are just a few days away from the “probable” re-election of the governor tyrak, the dictator depicted in the many grotesque statues scattered around the city, while the memory of the attack that the Black Brigades carried out ten years earlier comes back as a ghost of the past.

Kaito and Zoe, two teenagers linked by a strong but unconventional friendship, spend their days killing time in the construction site of a building that serves as the perfect secret refuge, until we break into the boy’s thoughts to be catapulted into the tumultuous incipit Of Road 96: Mile 0. We had already been able to test the watermark of the DigixArt title which acts as a prequel to Road 96 (by the way, you can find our review of Road 96 here) and we were pleasantly surprised: now we are ready to tell you what awaits us along the road that leads to longed-for freedom. Let’s go.

A look back

As strange as it may seem, given the rather explicit intention of linking up with the events of Road 96, this Mile 0 brings with it the creative vision of another project by Yoan Fanise. The admirers of the French game designer – already author of 11-11: Memories Retold and Valiant Hearts: The Great War (here our review of Valiant Hearts Coming Home) – will certainly have guessed that we are talking about Lost in Harmonyan experience that could have passed quietly to most, but which certainly played a central role in the realization of this new adventure.

We see it right from the choice, far from obvious, to include the character of Kaito as a co-protagonist, whom we saw running around on a skateboard holding close to his friend Aya in the 2016 title. Experience of which he evidently retains all the emotional impact, given that her ghost – who died of cancer due to pollution – often comes back to visit him. Indeed it is precisely this sweet melancholy that imparts the initial momentum of Mile 0, transporting us – after a short introductory film – into Kaito’s mind, which takes on the appearance of an imaginary skate track suspended between the waves of his thoughts. What we are witnessing is a crucial passage both from a narrative and from a playful point of view, because it establishes continuity with the solutions used in Lost in Harmony, where the progression was marked by a lively alternation between cinematic phases and daring escapes on the tablet. Indeed, running sessions – completely comparable to a runner game where the goal is to avoid obstacles – they are interspersed here with others in which we will have to explore the game world and interact with its characters.

In this, the DigixArt proposal aims to be a synthesis of the experiences accumulated by the Montpellier-based studio: a manifesto that collects the legacy of a touching but unripe Lost in Harmony for expand its poetics into another narrative universe. Certainly an ambitious goal given the need to bring together games that are at times very different, but which the team employed by Yoan Fanise has shown itself capable of achieving, introducing all the emotional charge and frenzy of some previously expressed playful solutions into the complex world of Road 96.

One city, two destinies

As a prequel, Mile 0 refrains from providing a great deal of information about the game world. It does so, perhaps, assuming somewhat that the player has already traveled there 96th Street in the experience of 2021, but this does not make things more difficult for those who should arrive only now in the controversial world of Petria. Right from the opening bars it is easy to understand the political context in which we are moving. It is that of a country that became rich thanks to the extraction of oil and the exploitation of labour: a dictatorship that bears the name of Tyrak.

Wealth, needless to say, is distributed far from equally, and the gap between the working class – the so-called “blue suits” – and the country’s elite is more accentuated than ever, highlighted by the contrast that exists between the two protagonists. Alongside Kaito, who is the son of humble workers and lives in one of the most dilapidated apartments in the city, we find Zoe, a familiar face to anyone who has played Road 96, who here reveals her high-ranking origins. A rebellious spirit by nature, as the chaos in her bedroom seems to suggest, Zoe is the daughter of the oil minister, one of the most influential and closest men to Tyrak. He hates political propaganda, even if he doesn’t believe, after all, that his father and the housekeeper are unscrupulous people.

Kaito, for his part, seems to have the clearest ideas about the state of profound iniquity in which the inhabitants of White Sands find themselves. This divergence of points of view lends itself well to building a relationship based on the system of moral choices developed by DigixArt. During the adventure – which lasts around 5-6 hours of play – we will have to establish how the two protagonists will relate to each other, thus learning to explore their ideas, putting their more deeply rooted beliefs than both. The choices we make have an impact on the development of the plot just like it happens in the Don’t Nod titles, and will therefore lead to different endings based on how we have decided to behave, based on what we have decided to believe. The impression, despite having seen only two of the different possible endings, is that you never arrive at a clear-cut, nuanced and therefore trivial epilogue. This is because the choices always have concrete and unexpected consequences, which is also a good incentive for replayability.

On the other hand, this multifaceted soul of Mile 0 is also found in the narrative register adopted by the French studio, which mixes a good dose of humor (by the way, here’s our special on the funniest video games) with touching moments and political satire. Surreal scenes and almost exchanges of jokes nonsense intertwine with pathos-rich plot twists, while in the background stands a severe – but perhaps a little too explicit and therefore less pungent – criticism of social injustice and pollution, in an engaging warp for writing and content. The balance between the multiple prerogatives of the story holds sway throughout the experience, even if at times it happens that the events follow one another too suddenly, the fault of a screenplay with a frenetic and at times dispersive pace.

Music and freedom

Even if from a playful point of view Mile 0 abandons the rhythm game component of the aforementioned Lost in Harmony, we can only admit how much – once again – music is an essential trait of the DigixArt work and how it wants to communicate to the player. The soundtrack is painstakingly crafted, with songs ranging from the lysergic synthwave of The Midnight to the moving ballads of Will Cookson, and serves to shape the emotions of the protagonists during the running sessions.

Mile 0 graphicsThe artistic direction of this prequel followed in the footsteps of Road 96, with a very expressive trait and the use of a rather saturated color palette. Unfortunately, the facial expressions seemed less authentic, which flatten the overall rendering. Added to this is also an all too frequent pop-in effect when looking at the surrounding landscape.

When we see Kaito and Zoe darting – one on a skateboard and the other on skates – between one chapter and another, the music does the job of make manifest the suggestions of the two protagonists and to set the narrative tone of the act, just like in a play. The most successful aspect of the production lies precisely in making these runner sessions the focal points of the entire story, a sort of narrative catalyst, the culmination of a climax that always begins in the exploratory phase. In this, the level design works with the soundtrack, allegorically translating the events of the plot into dreamy pindaric flights with a strong scenic impactwhere you can run freely towards your destiny, while the notes in the background shape the sensations of the characters.

However simple, these sessions still manage to constitute a stimulating challenge all in all, also thanks to a granite frame rate that never interrupts the fluidity of the scrolling. Nonetheless, the presence of quick time event not at all demanding and above all the rather short duration they end up lowering the overall quality of the gameplay.

If in fact we can say that this design idea works very well as a narrative tool, it is equally true that a greater length of the running sessions would have contributed to make the play system of the experience more profoundwhich ultimately appears quite restrained on this front.