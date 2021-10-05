Rivian’s electric vehicles risk a reckless race on the stock market

The new Rivian Automotive disclosures suggest that the $ 80 billion valuation being considered should backfire. That figure was raised in August, when the electric vehicle maker founded and run by RJ Scaringe, and supported by Amazon, BlackRock and Ford, confidentially submitted a public offer for sale. Even then the figure seemed too high. Details published in the brochure on Friday only reinforce the arguments against.

At the end of June, Rivian had not generated any income. That is changing, as the company began selling its R1T truck in September; its sporty R1S and the smallest of its three electric delivery van models will go on sale in December. At the end of September, Rivian had about 48,390 pre-orders for the R1S and R1T (customers can cancel their orders and the $ 1,000 deposit will be returned).

However, justifying a market capitalization equal to that of General Motors is a stretch.

Rival Lucid is trading at 2.8 times its own revenue estimate for 2025. If we apply this figure to an average vehicle price of $ 75,000, Rivian would have to sell about $ 400,000 a year by then, according to our calculations. That’s a third more than its current capacity, from a single factory. Scaringe is looking for a new plant.

The OPV documents also raise a couple of new issues. Rivian is melting money fast. That is what is expected of a company that has no income, and even more so if it is a business that requires a lot of capital. And its backers have invested about $ 10.5 billion since February 2019.

One concern is that Rivian ended June with just $ 3.7 billion in cash. While that’s 62% higher than the end of 2019, losses are growing faster. They nearly tripled, to 994 million, in the first six months of 2021 compared to 377 million a year earlier.

What’s more, the brochure shows that Amazon is far ahead in the van deal the two companies struck in 2019. The 100,000-vehicle order helped bolster Rivian’s credibility, but the e-commerce empire led by Jeff Bezos may also reduce your order or even withdraw, albeit after paying the development costs.

Rivian, for her part, can’t sell the vans to anyone else for the first four years; you must give Amazon the right of first refusal over production for the next two years; And it can only cancel the contract if the $ 1.7 trillion giant doesn’t order a total of 10,000 vans in two calendar years.

Rivian may have enough power to overcome these risks. However, an overly flattering valuation could lead the company to recklessly launch into public markets.