Risky corporate debt braces for a helpful shakeout

Corporate bond markets are entering dangerous new waters, with central bank asset purchases curtailing. But it may not hurt.

Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting suggested it may stop buying bonds ahead of schedule. And the ECB is beginning to curb its purchases. US and German 10-year bond yields have risen more than 30 basis points since early December. That will end a post-pandemic boom in corporate debt, which investors have hoarded over the past two years for any hope of a higher-than-inflation return. Exits are more likely than entrances in the coming months. Inflation-adjusted returns on US Treasuries have risen to -0.79%, according to the St. Louis Fed, from nearly -1.2% in November.

Credit markets appear vulnerable. The average additional premium offered by US junk debt was 306 basis points on the 12th, according to Bank of America ICE indices, one percentage point less than the five-year average. The comparable spread for stocks rated CCC or lower was 659, more than 2 percentage points below the average for the same period.

But a corporate bond sell-off is unlikely to turn into a rout. The global economy continues to grow, which will support corporate earnings. And indebtedness has come down from its pandemic peak: Junk-rated firms had debt equivalent to 5 times EBITDA at the end of 2021, down from almost 6 times in 2020, according to Moody’s.

The search for return has made investors accept increasingly lax loan conditions in the last two years. Bondholder protection is at its lowest level ever, according to Moody’s. And the indebtedness of the new purchase loans amounted to about 6.9 times the ebitda in 2021, almost a record. An orderly reorganization is needed, which will help stop these potentially dangerous trends.