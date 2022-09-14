RISC-V processors fly into space

In the future, NASA will rely on RISC-V for high-performance flight computing (HPSC). A European nanosat with RISC-V CPU is already orbiting the earth.

with the disclosed RISC-V instruction set architecture are flying into space. For the next generation of its High Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC), NASA has chosen processors that use, among other things, the RISC-V core Intelligence X280 with vector extensions. The US company SiFive developed the CPU core.

A European RISC-V core is already orbiting the earth: the NOEL-V from Cobham Advanced Engineering Solutions (CAES, formerly Cobham-Gaisler). It calculates in a programmable logic chip (FPGA) as part of the fault-tolerant “soft core” PicoSkyFT from the Slovenian company Skylabs. The FPGA resides in the University of Maribor’s TRISAT-R nanosatellite, which was launched on July 13 aboard ESA’s Vega-C launch vehicle.

The NASA project for High Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena aims to develop significantly more powerful computers than before for space missions. The computing power should be at least a hundred times higher than in previous Spaceflight computer modules.

