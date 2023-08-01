Ripple’s 2023 XRP Sales Reach 2.22B with Monthly Sales Surging 37%

- Advertisement -

The XRP issuer, Ripple, has been in the spotlight due to its rising sales. During the first half of 2023, Ripple sold 2.22 billion XRP.

Ripple monthly sales have also seen a substantial increase, averaging around 315 million Ripple per month, compared to the previous year’s average of 230 million per month.

These developments have drawn the attention of the crypto community, speculating about the potential implications for Ripple’s price performance.

It Is Not XRP Tards Who Bought These Tokens, Claims XRP Influencer

In a recent tweet, a well-known investigator and influencer in the Ripple community, Mr. Huber, brought everyone’s attention to the new development. He accurately observed that Ripple had sold 2.22 billion XRP in the last seven months of this year.

Ripple sold 2.22 billion xrp since 2023 started. That's about 315 million per month. About 50% more than the usual 200 million in 2022. Now the crying is about to start. But I can reassure you. It is not XRP Tards who have bought these 2.2 billion XRP and XRP has outperformed… pic.twitter.com/smkjqj1BwM — Mr. Huber🔥🦅🔥 (@Leerzeit) July 24, 2023

On average, the company has been selling around 315 million XRP every month since January. A thorough examination of Ripple’s circulating supply supports these statements.

Recall that, at the beginning of the year, Ripple has a circulating supply of 50.334 billion which has grown to 52.554 billion due to Ripple sales and monthly escrow releases. This indicates a 4.4% rise in circulating supply this year, adding 2.22 billion more tokens.

In contrast, last year’s figures were lower, with Ripple selling only 2.75 billion Ripple throughout 2022, averaging about 230 million XRP sold per month in that year.

This year, Ripple has been selling around 315 million Ripple tokens every month, which is about 37% more than what it sold per month last year.

Initially, Mr. Huber made a mistake by saying it was 50%, but he later corrected himself in another tweet.

Relatedly, in 2022, Ripple’s monthly average Ripple sales were higher than in 2021, even though they were lower than this year’s sales. In 2021, Ripple sold 2 billion XRP, averaging about 166 million monthly Ripple.

The recent disclosure of increased Ripple sales has sparked reactions within the XRP community. While some worry about potential market effects, others view it as a positive sign of growing institutional demand for Ripple.

Ripple transferred back the 900 million Ripple through three separate transactions involving 200 million Ripple, 300 million Ripple, and 400 million Ripple. The number of Ripple tokens sold monthly depends on how much institutions want to invest in the asset.

If there is a high demand from institutions, more XRP will be sold. Mr. Huber mentioned that these increased XRP sales are not going to certain individuals known as “XRP tards.”

This indicates that impartial institutional investors are buying more Ripple tokens. This trend is positive for the asset, showing increased demand, especially after achieving regulatory clarity in the United States.