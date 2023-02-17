RiotPWR Announces New Gamer Controller for iPhones with Lightning and USB-C Connector

RiotPWR launched last Wednesday (15) a new gamer controller for iPhones compatible with lightning connector and USB-C delivering low latency and high compatibility with Apple devices, including iPads. As it is wired, this accessory does not have an internal battery sharing power with the device it is connected to. This controller is an excellent option for users who often use their smartphone for games, especially FPS and battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile, FreeFire and Call of Duty: Mobile, for example. The device displays a design and construction very similar to the Xbox controllers, including physical buttons, two joysticks and a D-Pad.

According to information from the company, the new RiotPWR Cloud has “Home” and “Options” buttons that should “greatly improve your experience when playing cloud-based services such as Xbox Gamepass, or when streaming your console games to your iOS device “, as explained by Apple in its virtual store. - Advertisement - The support for the connector in the USB Type-C format allows the control to also be used in the next generation of iPhone, a line that must replace the proprietary entry of the Cupertino giant by USB-C, according to a determination of the European Union that must be followed by the manufacturer until the end of 2024.

The device also features a built-in audio DAC and headphone socket, and you can also pair wireless headphones via the phone’s Bluetooth. This game accessory can be found on Apple’s official website in the United States costing US$ 70, about R$ 365 in direct conversion, with no launch forecast in other countries.

