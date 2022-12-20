Riot Games is suing NetEase for creating an alleged Valorant clone

At this point in the championship, Riot Games should be used to competition and the motto “nothing is created, everything is copied”, even more so when it is waging an arduous battle against Shanghai Moonton Technology Company over the Mobile Legends game: Bang Bang Bang. This week, the creator of games like League of Legends entered into a new legal dispute. This time against NetEase for allegedly copying Valorant through the game Hyper Front.

NetEase has already become one of the largest mobile game developers in the world, but one of the company’s recent releases ended up becoming the target of a lawsuit filed by Riot Games due to the many “similarities” with the game Valorant. - Advertisement - The lawsuit was filed in the courts of China, United Kingdom, Germany, Europe and Singapore. In short, the complaint says that Hyper Front is a “copy of substantial parts of Valorant”. Just like Valorant, Hyper Front is a free-to-play first-person shooter where teams of five play against each other in several different modes. Riot Games launched Valorant in 2020 on PC, and is currently working on a mobile version, announced in 2021.

Riot features a number of similarities between the two games, including: characters, maps, weapons, weapon skins and charms, even going so far as to compare weapon stats. The studio alleges in the lawsuit that NetEase modified Hyper Front shortly after Riot’s first complaints, as demonstrated in the screenshots below. Still, Riot says copyright infringement goes beyond that.