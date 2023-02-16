Riot Games confirms the launch of three new games for this year

During the 10-year anniversary of League of Legends, Riot Games announced the official expansion of its catalog, something it had already been doing through titles like Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and Valorant. At the time, the company announced the Riot Forge label, where they would partner with indie studios to develop games based on Riot properties. This week, Riot Forge finally brought updates on their upcoming projects.

When Riot Forge was announced, the company revealed the development of two new games: Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Conv/Rgence. - Advertisement - Since then, we’ve had the launch of Ruined King and the unprecedented Hextech Mayhem, which became one of the first highlights of the Netflix game catalog.

When the first two games were released, Riot Forge also announced the development of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, which as its name implies, is an adventure starring young Nunu and his companion, Willump. Unfortunately, the game has not gained news since its official announcement, as well as Conv / Rgence.

This week, Riot Forge finally revealed news about its games and confirmed the release of Song of Nunu (Spring 2023) and Conv/Rgence (Winter 2023) for this year, in addition to having announced a new game, also with release for this year.