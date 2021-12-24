Rio and BHP, against the puzzle of green takeovers

Rio Tinto and BHP offer a case study on how difficult the green transition will be for miners. On Tuesday, the two released diametrically opposite news about their plans to increase their market share in battery-electric materials. Rio closed a deal to buy a lithium producer, while BHP pulled out of a battle for a nickel one. Market reactions suggest, at least in the short term, that they prefer BHP’s surrender to Rio’s victory.

Both metals are crucial for there to be more electric vehicles. Unfortunately, there are not many acquisition targets available to the giants, and of those that do exist, many are still in the early stages of development.

This is the case with Noront Resources, which BHP has been courting in recent months. The Canadian nickel miner does not expect operations to recover adequately for about five years, as mining and sourcing from northern Ontario are proving difficult. Following the latest offer from Australia’s Wyloo Metals, which values ​​Noront at $ 477 million, a 364% premium, BHP has bypassed it.

For its part, Rio will pay 825 million for Argentina’s Rincon Mining, whose lithium project is still under development. According to its current owner, Sentient Equity Partners, the project could produce about 50,000 tonnes a year of lithium, enough for a million new electric vehicles. But it won’t be operating on a large scale until around 2026.

Given that the two firms have a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion each, neither operation would threaten financial discipline. Still, investors are wary. Rio fell more than 2% on the news, while BHP only corrected slightly. How to expand green-focused lines of business through mergers and acquisitions while protecting the balance sheet is a puzzle that investors and executives alike will have to grapple with for some time to come.