Ring Intercom, the accessory to open the door of the house with the mobile arrives in Spain

Ring Intercom, the accessory to open the door of the house with the mobile arrives in Spain
The company ring has announced the arrival Spain of one of the products that was presented at the last IFA fair and that, to date, were not available in our country. We talk about the call Intercomwhich has the task of making the management of answering the doorman and opening the door of the House much easier wherever you are.

This device, which uses wireless connectivity to communicate with the users’ phones (everything is managed through the use of a proprietary application that is available for iOS and Android), quite rightly adds options that make the intercom you have much more useful and adapted to the times. . In addition, it has something that increases its usefulness exponentially: it is compatible with Alexa voice assistant.

What you get with Ring Intercom

There are two options that stand out above the rest: power communicate with those who are knocking on the door -or portal- of home; and also you can open them if you wish. In the first case, it must be said that bidirectional technology is used so that they can both listen to what is being said and those who are waiting can receive your answer. By the way, as offered Internet connectionYou can do this whether you are in a room or dining in a restaurant.

In what has to do with the opening of doors, the functionality works in the same way that we have commented before, so everything is very simple. There is something that is important to know about this product once it is associated with the free control application: every time you call the intercom that you have installed, you receive a real time notification so that you know at all times what is happening.

It will be that easy to migrate WhatsApp chats between Android devices

ring

It is also important to mention that this Ring accessory can be set guest verifications (in the form of online keys), so that in this way a relative who has to visit you or a child who arrives from school can directly open -and from the app- the portal door or initial access to the house without them you have to watch out for it. There is even a system automatic verification for Amazon deliveries which is of great help to increase security.

Very easy installation and a great introductory price

In the first case, this is done by the user himself, since everything is very intuitive and includes a guide that indicates step by step what has to be done (it is normal to place the Ring Intercom next to the telephone that is in the house). Of course, it is important to be clear that this is compatible with the new product, something that you can review at this link.

Regarding the price, the one that has been established as initial promotion In a store like Amazon it is 49.99 euros, so it is a great discount taking into account the price that this Ring product will usually have: €129.99. Therefore, we are talking about an accessory that is most useful and that right now is an excellent purchase option.

