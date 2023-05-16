Ring founder is officially leaving Amazon

I’ve had an incredible 10 years at Ring, and five years with Amazon. What started as just a quick weekend project to allow me to see who was at my door while working from my garage has become a household name brand

at one of the world’s most innovative companies. Ring has changed the way neighbors think about security for the better, and I cannot think of a better place than Amazon for Ring to continue its mission. I look forward to cheering the team on in the future.