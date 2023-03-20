Rihanna shines again with the Super Bowl, this time on TikTok

The halftime show super bowl in USA which included the participation of the singer Rihanna, as a special guest and central figure of the show, she was not only active in social networks as Twitter, Facebook and instagram but in TikTok details of the concert were tracked even before it took place.

on the platform of videos shorts developed by bytedance Not only were videos related to the event posted, but a special section was also added for people who wanted to search for that particular content, who were redirected to special content produced from different perspectives, from the television broadcasts the stands of the University of Phoenix Stadium, and behind the scenes of the Show.

Unlike the videos that are displayed in the search section of TikTok content related to Rihanna’s Halftime Show was highlighted in the “Popular” tab under the headline of Super Bowl 2023 In addition to presenting a background with a blue hue instead of the classic white design of the social network.

- Advertisement -

To find this selection of varied content, users will have to enter the text “Rihanna Halftime Show” in the bar of the seeker. This phrase may appear by default in search terms that are trending on the application although this can vary according to the tastes of each user.

This special section not only has content related to the concert given by Rihanna, but also presents two additional sections: “TikTok Tailgate” and “Official” what are they presenting content complementary.

The one corresponding to the first section contains the reactions and interviews carried out with the players of football who were present at the super bowlwhile in the second there is only content generated by official accounts related to the event, be it television programs, athletes or those that correspond to the equipment who played the game.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: TikTok has a secret button that makes a video go viral

On the other hand, because the super bowl is an event organized by the National Football League (nfl), TikTok also enabled an additional bar called “See the results of the matches here”, which redirects people directly from the mobile application to the official website of the nfl.

It is in this particular section where the followers of this sport will be able to find information additional event-related information such as match results, champions’ history, previous matchups, and highlights of the match.

- Advertisement -

The special section for super bowl It will only be available on the top section of the device screen and will allow side scrolling of the device. content as a carousel, while by swiping down, users will be able to see the regular interface corresponding to the seeker of TikTok as is usual.

At the bottom of this special section you will find the videos made by creators from different places who followed the event for television or who were even able to attend the event in person show starring the singer barbados.

If users explore the application’s own tabs such as Videos, Users, Sounds, Live or Hashtag, the special section of the Super Bowl 2023 it will disappear and be replaced by the usual style of the application, although some videos from official accounts that are published on the platform will also be included.