Rihanna at the Super Bowl: her best songs on Spotify and Apple Music

Sep 13, 2021. File photo of Rihanna arriving at the Met Gala in New York REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni. The artist of the pop genre, Rihanna It has already added more than 70 million reproductions in Spotify, becoming one of the most listened to singers on music platforms. And now she will be one of the artists that joins the presentations of the Super Bowl, one of the most important sporting events in the world.

Rihanna dropped out of school to pursue music, and at just 17 years old, she achieved a gold record with her debut album “music of the sun” in 2005, and to date he has made different songs that have gained great recognition in the music industry.

Songs like “umbrella”, “Don’t stop the music”“rude boy” and “work”, have become the most important songs of the artist and according to Apple Music“exude a genuine personality and carnal sense of expressiveness that makes each of these songs unique.”

She is close to her birthday, and for her celebration, she will celebrate it days before, in her presentation at the Super Bowl, in which artists like, Michael Jackson, Coldplay, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyoncé, Madonna, The Who, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2, Aerosmithamong others.

Rihanna poses for portraits ahead of her Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show at the Phoenix Convention Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara

most played songs

At this moment, the song that leads his playlist on Spotify is the one he made for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift me up”, which already has a total of 185,469,286 views on his account.

In the one that follows “Love on the rain”, with a total of 1,044,997,195, which becomes the most played song in his repertoire. Also, it follows “umbrella”, with a total of 1,050,334,619 views, and which has also been one of the most viral songs on TikTok, due to various trends made by users.

“stay”, released in 2012, takes third place, of the most played songs with a total of 941,515,752 and in the top 5 is “we found love”, which has a total of 1,024,287,419 views.

According to Spotify data, the artist is number eight in the world, most listened to by users within the platform. with a total of 70,350,745 monthly listeners. Rihanna has been several times inside the Billboard Hot 100 chartfor the great successes he has released in recent years.

Rihanna talks with Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis (not pictured) ahead of her Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show at the Phoenix Convention Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara

How many followers does the artist have?

The artist currently has a total of 107.8 million followers on her Facebook account. Twitterproperty of Elon Muskwhere he has made a total of 10.6 thousand tweets, and where he shares different publications about his musical career, as well as his lifestyle and how he takes care of his skin.

On the other hand, in your account Instagram @rihannaofficiall He has a total of 656,000 followers, with more than 300 posts on the platform. There he shares different important moments of his songs and also about his most recent pregnancy in 2022.

on the platform of Youtubehas a total of 41 million subscribers, with a total of 21,316,832,502 views on the platform, and according to the company, “Rihanna is the “Best-selling digital artist of all time” with more than 100 million song certifications. gold and platinum and winner of eight Grammy Awards who also has 14 Billboard Music Awards.

And finally, in his official account of TikTokRihanna has a total of 7.1 million followers, but the curious thing is that she has only uploaded one video to this platform, where she shows her son in a pleasant video smiling, which already has a total of 22.1 million views with more than five million likes