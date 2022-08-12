“Rick and Morty”: season 6 already has an official trailer and reveals more crazy adventures

The Adventures of Rick and We have been accustomed to the duo as protagonists of most adventures through time and space, but the sixth season anticipates that the rest of the Smith family will once again be involved in these various madnesses with unknown destinations. This Thursday, hbo max shared the trailer for the new episodes which will arrive in September this year.

The clip sees Rick, Morty and Summer team up on a new journey across the vast universe, and in a moment of crisis, the scientist grandfather asks his 17-year-old granddaughter to do the same as Bruce Willis in Hard to Kill. Obviously, the young woman does not understand the reference and questions it. On the other hand, Beth and her clone, the Beth from space, appear together in the midst of the disaster caused by her father.

The sixth season of “Rick and Morty” will present new and adventures. (HBOMax)

Also, it is noted that President Morty is back to ask for Rick’s head. Therefore, the drunken old man will once again have armies and people behind him who will seek to assassinate him. True to the style of the show, he will force the Morty of his timeline to accompany him in these catastrophes and they will have to get out alive before being caught by the worst enemy that touched them in this long story.

The end of the trailer shows Rick and Morty hosting a podcast and reading an ad, so the teenager asks his grandfather if he could say his trademark “wubba lubba dub dub” line, to which the older man replies, “We’re not prostitutes”. Throughout the revealed scenes, there are also more pop culture references such as Wolverine’s claws that Summer lets out of her or Doctor Oak’s mechanical arms that Rick uses.

Strange events and comedy, a formula of Rick and Morty

In 2013, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon set a new horizon for adult animation with Rick and Morty. Taking advantage of the concepts of science fiction and the dialogue of a comedy, the series focused on the life of an eccentric scientist, Rick, and his little-tempered grandson, Morty. . In this way, the premise was divided between the usual routines of both at home and their intergalactic and temporal trips, although many times these two facets intersect.

Originally, the project was born as an original creation by Roiland based on a parody short film he directed about Return to the future under the title of Doc and Mharti. The dynamic is very similar, the mad scientist gets the young protagonist into trouble, and the latter is the one who must solve the problems. But, additionally, animated fiction has elements of violence and foul language to accompany the experience of a viewer over 18 years of age.

The successful animated production debuted on the small screen in 2013. (HBO Max)

The five seasons of Rick and Morty are available to view at hbo max and the sixth batch of chapters will land on the platform on September 4.

