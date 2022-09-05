“Rick and Morty” returned with a sixth season through HBO Max

One of the most irreverent couples on television is back with a new that seeks to be just as politically incorrect as it has been since it premiered in 2013. It’s about Rick and , who came back this sunday through hbo max with a new installment and a peculiar crossover between the animated series and a popular video game.

Evil Morty has escaped the infinite curve before its final destruction, which means that Rick is no longer the most intelligent being in the universe, and now that the portal gun of Rick has stopped working, it’s hard to say what adventures await the mad scientist and his hapless grandson over the course of the new season.

The season of “Rick and Morty” will present new and crazy adventures. (HBOMax)



The first episode of the sixth season of rick and morty premiered on Sunday September 4 at 10:00 p.m. via HBOMax. The series previously aired on Netflixbut being a series created for adult swimcan only be seen by the service of HBO.

- Advertisement -

During the broadcast of the first episode of the series that took place this Sunday, a new announcement of God of War: Ragnarok showed a legendary crossover with rick and morty which sees our favorite duo travel to the nine kingdoms for hilarious fun.

The commercial begins with Rick shaving his head and putting red paint on his face to look like Kratos before he and Morty travel to the world of God of War: Ragnarok.

The scientist quickly opens a chest and finds the Leviathan Ax of Kratos and “other unannounced improvements,” but refuses to help Morty when he is attacked by a flock of birds because he doesn’t want the ax to get blood on it.

Currently, the five installments already released can be seen in streaming. (HBOMax)

The young man finds a boat and tells Grandpa Scientist that he will have to row since he has the important job of making sure the Leviathan Ax do not get wet for any reason.

- Advertisement -

The Adventures of Rick and Morty We have been accustomed to the duo as the protagonists of most adventures through time and space, but the sixth season anticipates that the rest of the Smith family will once again be involved in these various madnesses for unknown destinations.

returned-with-a-sixth-season-through-HBO.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The successful animated production debuted on the small screen in 2013. (HBO Max)

returned-with-a-sixth-season-through-HBO.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In 2013, justin royland Y Dan Harmon set a new horizon for adult animation with Rick and Morty. Taking advantage of the concepts of science fiction and the dialogues of a comedy, the series focused on the life of an eccentric scientist, Rickand his little character grandson, Morty.

In this way, the premise was divided between the usual routines of both at home and their intergalactic and temporal trips, although many times these two facets intersect.

“Rick and Morty” is a series that is being prepared long in advance. (HBOMax)



- Advertisement -

Originally, the project was born as an original creation of royland based on a parody short film he directed about Return to the future under the title of Doc and Mharti. The dynamic is very similar, the mad scientist gets the young protagonist into trouble and the latter is the one who must solve them.

But, additionally, animated fiction has elements of violence and foul language to accompany the experience of a viewer over 18 years of age.

The series is a parody of the protagonists of “Back to the Future”. (HBOMax)



: