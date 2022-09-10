Rich and cannibals, the sinister story behind a Hollywood star portrayed in a documentary

“I am 100% cannibal”, wrote the actor Armie Hammer on their social networks. When this went viral, her career took a nosedive and the scandal about his private behavior erupted. the star of Social Network, The Lone Ranger Y Call me by your name He went from one project to another until in January 2021 chats were released in an anonymous account in which Armie Hammer expressed sexual fantasies that included violence, abuse and even cannibalism. Then came voices from ex-partners of his confirming the kind of texts Hammer used to write.

The House of Hammer It has three episodes, and it is in the first that the emphasis is on the scandal. Whoever watches it could confirm the actor’s guilt, but at the end of each of the three chapters it is explained that no charge has been filed against the actor. This clarification, in addition to being true, avoids possible lawsuits or claims, because no matter how much emphasis the documentary puts on Armie Hammer’s guilt, the truth is that nothing is proven. Moreover, a piece of evidence that has been shown to be false had to be removed from the documentary precisely for that reason.

The documentary “House of Hammer” has three episodes. (Discovery+/HBO)

The opening hook invites us out of curiosity to watch the docuseries, but the truth is that it doesn’t go anywhere in the opening episode. But in the second and third, material unknown to most people appears and it is the story of the actor’s family. The Hammers, who will also be accused of all kinds of atrocities, are one of the richest families in the United States. Several testimonies connect Armie’s story with his family and once statements are made that did not lead to any charges in reality.

- Advertisement -

As of the episode, the entire Hammer dynasty begins to be talked about and one of the interviewees says that it is like Succession but a hundred times worse. They all smiled on the surface but hated each other in private. Without questioning the comments of the people who testify, the truth is that not only does what they say go nowhere, but they are also filmed with too many staging tricks, something that is very bad for the documentary, because It takes away authenticity. Not only is an actor being denounced, but also his entire family, one of the richest in the United States.

cannibals-the-sinister-story- -a- -star.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The production has the testimonies of various people. (HBO) cannibals-the-sinister-story- -a- -star.jpeg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

As no charges have been filed, there is not much more to say. It all blew up during the pandemic, where it created quite a stir, but ultimately led to nothing. Most people believe that there is a case but it is not true. Instead of ordering this in a balanced way, the documentary launches wildly to expose those who claim to be its victims without giving them protection unless those who count are part of a case. House of Hammer she is unusually manipulative and lacks information. It does little benefit to victims of sexual crimes that something that claims to denounce this is so inconsistent and honest. We will see if this issue is ever resolved, for now it is more in HBO Max than in justice.