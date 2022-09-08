Rheinwerk Verlag’s Kotlin conference with a last-minute offer

The organizers of the online KKON have reactivated the Super Early Bird discount for last- visitors.

On September 12th and 13th, the Rheinwerk Conference for (KKON) will be an online conference about the Kotlin programming language. The second KKON is also a combination of workshops and a lecture day.

The conference’s motto is “Keep Kotlin Fun”. It is aimed both at developers who are new to the language and at programmers who are already working with Kotlin and would like to deepen their knowledge.

Discount for last-minute travelers

The twenty talks on September 13 will include tips for those looking to make the move from Java to Kotlin and an introduction to Domain Specific Languages ​​with Kotlin. Those looking for a deeper dive can learn about the language’s lesser-known features and the Kotlin Symbol Processing API.

Tickets are still available for six of the seven workshops. Most take place on September 12th, the day before the conference day.

As a last-minute , Rheinwerk has reactivated the Super Early Bird prices. Those who make last-minute decisions can use the code SUPEREARLY to receive a discount of up to 35 percent when buying tickets.

