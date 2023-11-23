Revolutionary wind in wind turbines with this redesigned system which would reduce costs

To reduce the production and installation costs of a wind farm, the Airloom company has imagined a unique system for producing energy using blades suspended on a cable carried by poles.

In addition to wind turbine sgiants higher than the Eiffel Tower , many astonishing projects around the capture of wind to generate energy are in class. We find floating wind turbines in Norway or a wall giant wind turbines in the open ocean. The project of the company Airloom Energy , in Wyoming, in the United States, goes even further in originality. Its process supported by the financial fund of Bill Gatesis designed to minimize costs while increasing efficiency.

Rather than opting for the gigantism, Airloom sees rather small. With a nominal power of 2.5 MW, the installation is based on a sort of oval track made up of 25 meter high poles. The posts are connected together at the top by a cable. On it are suspended fins. With this process, the blades can harvest energy from the wind in any direction. These blades will therefore rotate around this oval track.