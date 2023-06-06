Revolutionary Optic ID technology that unlocks Apple Vision Pro with just your eyes

- Advertisement -

The new form and biometric sensors came as a surprise yesterday at WWDC, the Optic ID that only requires only and simply your iris to unlock the mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

The next generation of biometric authentication uses the iris patterns in your eyes, which are totally unique and exclusive to Apple Vision Pro and are called Optic ID.

Optic ID, the new biometric method of Apple Vision Pro

Apple for the moment continues with constant innovation, it does not stop its methods for all its devices for a second, giving them a unique personality and simultaneously expanding the biometric authentication systems in each of its devices. Well, little by little we have seen the evolution from Touch ID and then Face ID until reaching this new form at WWDC, where the Cupertino company mentioned the new Optic ID.

The headset is ready, but the authentication method seems to not always be noticed by the users, however now they will only need a simple glance. Apple indicated that it is totally safe, since it takes Face ID further, since even having a twin could not be unlocked.

In the same way that Touch ID and Face ID were used at the time, the complete biometric information will be ready and safe through the Secure Enclave from the device. Besides You will not have to worry about your privacy in any way, since all this data will be protected and encrypted so that the user can secure their information without the need for another type of authentication or other strange methods or third parties.

To unlock the Apple Vision Pro you will have this method, but you can also make purchases in the App Store and through websites or secure even your passwords without having to have other buttons or situate your gaze with certain follow-ups or patterns.

For now and in its first version already rumored, it was right in terms of price. Well, if you want the Apple Vision Pro with Optic ID you will have available the device in 2024 at an approximate price in dollars for 3,499. Also discover more about the new integrated operating system that is the interesting and diverse visionOS that offers quite an experience.