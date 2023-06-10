Revolutionary algorithms: DeepMind surpasses humans in creating codes

Google’s DeepMind has developed an artificial intelligence system, alphadev, which is capable of generating much faster data classification algorithms than those produced by humans. This system, driven by technology based on AlphaZero – the famous DeepMind AI system used in board games – has taken the programming world by storm.

A new era of data classification

The breakthrough is that AlphaDev has created algorithms that, once translated into C++, a standard programming language, can classify data up to three times faster than human-generated versions. In the computer science community, this is a monumental achievement, given the importance of ranking algorithms in multiple applications, from returning search results to organizing contact lists.

AlphaDev’s impact on the world of programming

In addition, these algorithms are already part of two standard C++ coding libraries and they are used trillions of times a day by programmers all over the world. AlphaDev has begun to revolutionize not just how data is classified, but how programming code is written in general.

Applications beyond data classification

DeepMind has also applied AlphaDev to other types of algorithms, obtaining equally impressive results. For example, AlphaDev’s version of a data conversion algorithm was 67% faster than the standard version. Similarly, its hashing algorithm, used in data storage and retrieval, was 30% faster than a standard one.

The future of Artificial Intelligence in programming

This DeepMind breakthrough opens the door to an exciting future in which style algorithms AlphaZero apply to an even wider range of problems. The potential to significantly speed up computing processes and tackle complex computational problems more efficiently is a huge step into the next era of programming and computing.

The fusion of the artificial intelligence and the computer science has once again demonstrated its potential to transform our relationship with technology. As we move in this direction, it is important to consider the ethical and social implications of these advances to ensure that we continue to use technology in ways that benefit everyone.