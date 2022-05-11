Revolut discount secrets as TikTok shows how to save money on Dublin dining

A TikTok has revealed how you can save money with Dublin dining discounts on the Revolut app.

Grainne Daly shared the life changing hack with her thousands of followers and it will definitely save you a few bob on your next time out for food.

She said: “If you’re living in Dublin and looking for some discount codes, check this out.

Read More:Sustainable Summer Fair in Dublin offers climate friendly kids activities and wine

“I definitely didn’t know about this. If you go into your Revolut app, there’s a section called Cashback.

“All these places around Dublin are on it and you can get up to 15 percent cashback on it.

“Pittbros is there, KC Peaches, the Gourmet Burger Kitchen which I was in the other day and I didn’t know about this.

“Antisocial is another great place. Nutbutter is good too.

“All you have to do is click into the restaurant and make sure that you press activate. It’s at the very bottom of the screen, then your reward is activated.

“It’s just a handy little thing to know with the prices of everything going up so high.”

Not only does the Cashback section on the money transferring app have dining discounts, it has entertainment discounts where you can get 15 percent off Samsung devices and you can get cashback on your ticketmaster orders.

It also provides discounts on shops such as Adidas, JD Sports, Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Curry’s PC World, ASOS, Ralph Lauren and Pretty Little Thing.



(Image: Amy Donohoe)



Read More: Dublin chipper says you can eat their food ‘5 times a week’ and stay healthy

Read More: Finglas woman raises funds for hospitals after fiance loses battle to cancer

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.