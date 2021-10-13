Revive the old Google Reader thanks to a very useful hidden function in Chrome

Google Reader is one of the applications that users miss the most and that disappeared like many other bets of Mountain View: one fine day they get up, they look at their numbers and if they are not where they should be they eliminate it from the face of the land at a stroke and without remission. And today there are millions of users who are looking for an alternative as reliable as that of the North Americans. Google Reader was nothing more than a news feed, an RSS reader where it was possible to bring together as many sources as we like web pages and, in this way, centralize the news that we follow in a much more pleasant and entertaining way. But as we tell you, that application disappeared eight years ago and it is strange that the company itself has wanted to semi-unearth it. It is not a Google Reader but almost. On this occasion, Google’s plans do not go so much to recover the platform itself to publish apps on iOS or Android as to resort to a small shortcut within its flagship browser, that is, Chrome. What the Mountain Viewers have come up with is nothing more than to sneak an area into their code that we can use to see the latest publications from those web pages that we visit every day, such as Smart Life by Cinco Días. This was announced by a Google worker, attached to the Chrome department, in which she revealed that “as of today [por el pasado viernes a última hora], we are experimenting in Chrome with a tracking feature. You can choose which websites to follow, and your RSS updates will appear on Chrome’s new tab page. We have been working on this for a while and I am very excited to hear what people think. “To launch this function, you need to access the famous Chrome flags and search for the so-called” web feed “, In At that moment we select to activate it (enabled) so that it begins to show the page. Remember that before we can see that RSS with the news it will be mandatory to restart the browser so that there are no problems. From that moment on, you will have a feed at your disposal of personalized news that will also be possible to see on Android and, in the future, iOS. It will not be like having the old Google Reader again, but at least we will have a window with which to look at all the daily updates.>