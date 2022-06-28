Revive, another malware that attacks (for now) BBVA customers

- Advertisement -

The truth is that in recent weeks we have not stopped receiving notices about the presence of new for Android. On the one hand, we have BRATA, the dangerous virus that empties your bank account. As well as SMSFactory, a Trojan designed to send premium messages and fatten up your phone bill. And now Revive has been added, a new malware that has a clear objective: . As reported by Bleeping Computer, we are facing a new malware detected in Spain that impersonates BBVA through a false security app to access your bank accounts. And beware, the procedure is so good that it is difficult to identify it. More than anything because a window will appear indicating that a double-factor authentication check must be carried out, which is why many users believe that it is the official app. Revive, how this dangerous Trojan works To begin with, Revive uses SMS phishing to attack the user. In this way, they send you a message pretending to be BBVA in this case, although other on new banking entities during the summer are not ruled out, indicating that you have to do a security check. We have already seen that other malware is targeting a single bank, and this is exactly what Revive is doing, as it currently only attacks BBVA to focus all efforts on this bank. The worst of all is that Cleafy, the security company that has sounded the alarm after detecting this malware, has indicated that it is in the development phase, so it will improve until it becomes a real headache. As we have indicated, the message that Revive sends seems real, there is even a small tutorial where they explain how to install the app. Obviously, once you have entered the details of your bank account, they will begin to empty it at full speed. And be careful, the app that they install also has access to the message and call log. With this, they can intercept the SMS that your bank sends to confirm payments, so be very careful. Right now, the best thing you can do is to be very careful and not trust any message that asks you to access a web page or download an app. Has BBVA sent you a message? Contact your bank to confirm that it is not a scam. And remember: Revive will soon attack the clients of other banking entities… >