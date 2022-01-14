REvil, the prolific Russian ransomware collective collapses: 14 more arrests

14 members of the hacker group known as REvil , which was talked about a lot last year, were arrested in Russia . The announcement was made today by the FSB, the Kremlin’s secret service agency. A first arrest was made towards the end of last year. REvil was a ransomware collective, acting solely for personal gain – it was not affiliated with any political entity or government intelligence force. Between 2020 and 2021 the group has landed some pretty big hits, which has been talked about a lot, including:

Around November last year, two individuals, Yaroslav Vasinskyi and Yevgeniy Polyanin, Ukrainian and Russian respectively, were arrested. Authorities had seized over $ 6.1 million, directly attributable to ransomware payments; the two take a risk up to 115 and 145 years in prison, respectively.

The FSB did not disclose the names of the people arrested in today’s operation, but said it had seized other funds, including 426 million rubles (equivalent to 4.9 million euros), 600,000 US dollars and 500,000 euros. , as well as digital wallets, IT equipment and well 20 luxury cars purchased, says the authority, with the proceeds of cybercrime.