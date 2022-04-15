Reviews of FIFA Plus, the new app to watch football matches totally free

With just a few months to go until the World Cup and people are already going crazy with the apps that stream matches. There has been no better time to launch FIFA+, the football app update that everyone is talking about.

It is an app where you can have the opportunity to watch football matches online and for free, but not all of them, far from it, since the most important ones will continue to be under the banner of “pay a lot for these next 90 minutes”.

At the moment they advertise it like this:

By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will broadcast the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 member associations across the six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches. FIFA+ offers live coverage from Europe’s top leagues to competitions not previously played around the world in men’s, women’s and youth football. From launch, 1,400 matches will be broadcast live monthly on FIFA+, growing rapidly.

With FIFA Plus we will have access to information on events such as the World Cup, and many matches held throughout the year. In addition to matches, FIFA Plus provides exclusive content such as documentaries, news and programming related to this sport. This is how, within the content that FIFA Plus offers you, you will find a film about Ronaldinho and a docuseries divided into five parts with interviews with soccer personalities such as Carli Lloyd, Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze.

When accessing the matches, they are presented organized into categories. In that sense, you will be able to see complete matches, highlights, as well as special sections of iconic players where you will have the opportunity to learn about the trajectory of some of the most legendary figures in the world of soccer.

Added to this, in FIFA Plus you will be able to have access to the matches of multiple competitions carried out by the federation such as the men’s and women’s World Cup, as well as the matches of the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups, the FIFA Arab Cup, the World Cup of clubs, the Beach Soccer World Cup, the Confederations Cup and the Futsal World Cup.

The FIFA Plus interface has a search engine with a built-in filter that you can take advantage of to refine the search and display results based on criteria such as the name of the competition, edition, phases, teams or type of video, from which you can enjoy replays of full matches. Within this category you will find for now available 22 of the World Cup finals.

It is worth mentioning that before playing the match, short-term advertisements belonging to the same FIFA application are shown.

Those interested in obtaining the FIFA Plus app can do so through the official iOS and Android stores.

Negative opinions of FIFA Plus

The fact is that the launch is not without controversy. Here are some of the complaints that can be read both on social networks and in the comments of the app in online stores:

– An app with poorly classified content. Many complain that it looks like a puzzle.

– There are no live important matches. In fact, many people say that what is inside FIFA + can already be seen on YouTube. Currently they promise that they will put 40,000 football games for free to watch live, but little by little.

– The app takes a long time to load, even with latest generation mobiles (personally, with the oneplus 10 Pro 5G it has not happened to me).

– The quality of the image is not good (in reality it depends on the quality with which the match was recorded, logically a match from 1994 does not have a good quality).

– They report that it is possible to stream matches from national leagues from around the world, but there is nothing about Spanish football in the app, for example. In any case, they say that they will expand the content in the coming months.

– All the videos are in English, it does not allow changing the language, something they are also working on, since in a few weeks we will have it in Spanish.