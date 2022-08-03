Review: Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

At TreceBits we have been able to test the latest releases from : the Google 6a phone -after knowing all the secrets of the Google Pixel 6- and the Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Headphones, which form, without a doubt, a perfect tandem. We tell you everything you need to know about both devices in :

The Pixel 6a is the reduction in price and size of the current range of Google smartphones. Thus, the Pixel 6a is smaller than the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro and is presented with a more contained price: 459 euros. This, however, does not translate into a pronounced decrease in its capabilities and performance, so we are facing a perfect example of a mid-range terminal.

The processor of the 6a, the Google Tensor, is the same as that of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, it is more than enough for almost any day-to-day task without performance problems, including games and other apps. that require processing capacity.

In addition, its 4,410mah battery with fast charging at 18W, but not wireless, provides enough autonomy to get through the day with moderate use. Although it must be added that, unfortunately, the Pixel 6a does not include charger and it only gives buyers a USB-C cable.

Regarding the Pixel Buds Pro, we are facing premium wireless headphones. Its active noise cancellation technology is simply impressive and its touch controls are intuitive and responsive. Its autonomy is 11 hours without noise cancellation and 7 hours with this function activated, although with the case it can reach 35 hours.

The price of the Pixel Buds Pro is 219 euros, which is certainly a high price. Still, they are cheaper than the high-end option from Apple, its main competitor.