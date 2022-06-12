Reverse aging, $1 billion a year in research from Saudi Arabia

From the moment of birth, the human being enters into an aging process, which will slow down or speed up over time depending on the eating habits and lifestyle that the person adopts.

In the end, whatever efforts are made to keep our skin and body in good condition, aging is inevitable.

However, it seems that there is a country that is willing to invest the necessary money to make the youth in the human being extend far beyond the limits established by nature.

Is about Saudi Arabiawhich recently announced that it will allocate an investment of billion annual dollars to research focused on reversing the effects of aging.

According to the article published in the MIT Technology Review, the royal family of this country has taken the initiative to carry out this project, creating for it Hevolution Foundationa non-profit foundation that will focus its operations on biology of agingas well as in the search for solutions that make it possible to extend the good and healthy years of the human being.

Although focused research in this area has not yet begun, the members involved in this project hope that Saudi Arabia’s vast oil wealth will drive large-scale research focused on the development of antiaging therapies.

At the moment, the Hevolution Foundation is carrying out basic research on the subject and announcing that it will grant financing to pharmacological studies in order to verify the effect caused by some drugs in the mission of delaying aging.

On the other hand, there is a study named Targetin Aging With Metformin (TAME) focused on this topic that for years has had problems finding someone to finance their work. Within its premise, this study proposes to carry out tests of a drug in order to verify if it is capable of slowing down the aging process in human beings.

According to Albert Einstein medical school fellow and creator of the TAME trial, Nir Barzilai, it looks like the trial will continue to thrive thanks to considerable funding from Hevolution.

It is hoped that by finding a way to slow down aging, it will then go to a verification stage to determine if this solution can reverse the effects caused by this process.

Although the studies that will begin this year and next year will not yield results immediately, they constitute an important step in the objective of knowing if it is possible to win the battle against aging.