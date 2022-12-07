Revelation tea! Chinese woman tries to steal iPhones and chips using fake belly

You’ve seen many unusual situations here at TC, but this week, a Chinese woman faked a pregnancy to try to swindle no less than 9 iPhones and 202 Intel processors through her fake belly.
Although Europe has its own “pregnant scammer”, a resident of the city of Zhuhai (Guangdong, China) made history this week by trying to get hold of a high volume of high-value electronic items.
The discovery was made by a customs agent when the woman was trying to pass through the port of Gongbei port. The inspector found the posture of the woman identified as Zhao somewhat suspicious, not befitting a real pregnant woman.
Even though she claimed she was about six months pregnant, upon being searched, customs agents discovered that she was not pregnant, but was carrying an ample load of electronic devices in a prosthetic.
【🉐 孕婦成功誔下 202 顆 CPU 】
一 名 孕婦 澳門 經 珠海 北 海關 被 時 時 ， 自 已 個 月 月 ， 但 異常 引起 懷疑 ， 發現 孕婦 兜 兜 ， 202 顆 及 9 台 台 台 手機……… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q0CSderb44
— HKEPC (@hkepcmedia) December 2, 2022
In the inspection, it was possible to confirm that the processors are from the 12th generation Alder Lake model, while the iPhones are from several different models, including iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
It’s not clear why Zhao thought of using this method, as security checks done with X-ray machines would have easily helped customs officials realize that the “pregnant” woman was carrying contraband and not a baby.
Zhao currently faces hefty fines and possible imprisonment for his attempts to smuggle electronics.
Here’s a tip on what not to do at customs!