Revelation tea! Chinese woman tries to steal iPhones and chips using fake belly

You’ve seen many unusual situations here at TC, but this week, a Chinese woman faked a pregnancy to try to swindle no less than 9 iPhones and 202 Intel processors through her fake belly.

Although Europe has its own “pregnant scammer”, a resident of the city of Zhuhai (Guangdong, China) made history this week by trying to get hold of a high volume of high-value electronic items.

The discovery was made by a customs agent when the woman was trying to pass through the port of Gongbei port. The inspector found the posture of the woman identified as Zhao somewhat suspicious, not befitting a real pregnant woman.

Even though she claimed she was about six months pregnant, upon being searched, customs agents discovered that she was not pregnant, but was carrying an ample load of electronic devices in a prosthetic.