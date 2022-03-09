Revealed the processor that the new MacBook Air will have, and you will not like it

Yesterday was a big day for Apple, as it announced several new models, including a new iPhone SE, which includes 5G compatibility, and a different color for the models currently on the market (green). This is not for the machinery of the North American company, and one example is that something very important has been known that the MacBook Air.

Quite a few things have been said about this team, such as that it will have a quite remarkable redesign and that it will have a fairly evolved screen. In addition, it will also release a new version of the macOS operating system, which is one of the great virtues that Apple teams have. But something that may not be to the liking of many is that it has been known what the processor that will integrate the team… because it would not be as innovative as one might expect.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q222. Processor: M1 chip3. Not mini-LED display4. All-new form factor design5. More color options

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

The MacBook Air processor, a disappointment?

Some information indicated that a new generation of Apple’s proprietary SoC, the M2, would be integrated. But, from the looks of it, things won’t be like that in the end. This is what one of the most respected analysts indicates when it comes to knowing what Apple will offer in the future: Ming-Chi Kuo. This ensures that it will be a evolution of current M1 processorsso it would be chosen to make a movement similar to the one that could be seen yesterday with the new iPad.

The name of the new component would not be known, but according to Kuo they would arrive with a greater number of cores inside and this would also happen with the integrated GPU. Therefore, its performance would be superior to what has been seen to date -since it would even increase the clock frequency of the CPUs with the aim of offering better behavior than what is currently possible with the current MacBook Air. That is, the laptop would be betterbut it would not have one of its great novelties that were expected, which could lead to some not considering its purchase.

Other things that seem safe

One of them will be that in the design section there will be a new color in the laptops we are talking about, and betting on green due to yesterday’s presentation is to do it on a winning horse. Besides, on the screen will bet on panels Mini-LEDs, which will maintain good image quality, but considerably reducing consumption. And this is really important. As far as prices are concerned, no big changes are expected either above or below, so they will remain stable.

