Revealed the memory of the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 tablet, and it fits with the mid-range

Redmi, a brand owned by Xiaomi, is immersed in the development of its second tablet. In recent weeks, important information has been released regarding what the device will offer. Well then, new details of the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 have been published revealing that they come from the certification database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The launch of this team is scheduled to take place at the end of this year (although there are many who believe that it can be brought forward and that it is already in the entity FCC under model number 23073RPBFL is one such example). According to the list that has been seen, the tablet will be available in three different configurations depending on your storage. And, how can it be otherwise, the prices will also be different, so the company clearly seeks to be an option for all types of users.

The three options that will come from Redmi

The entry-level model will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. In addition, Redmi has included a variant with the same RAM option, but doubling the space to save information. Also, for the most demanding, there will be a Pad 2 model that will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the other hand, in the same entity, it has been confirmed that the equipment will use WiFi Dual Band, which ensures correct operation in this section. It is expected, on the other hand, that the Redmi Pad 2 includes personalization MIUI 14, based on Android 13, as indicated by the recent FCC listing. Furthermore, the listing confirms that Redmi will launch this product globally.

Other options that are expected in this tablet

According to the different leaks, the Redmi Pad 2 is expected to have a screen of 2K resolution, most likely using an IPS panel so that the price does not skyrocket. The dimensions of this component would be between 10 to 11 inches. Also, rumors are circulating that the refresh rate would be 90Hz, which would improve the overall visual experience.

In what has to do with the processor, everything indicates that the chosen one would be the snapdragon 680, which would allow to achieve a quite correct performance. And, in what has to do with the battery, the integrated one would be of a 8,000mAh amperagewhich is not bad.

Finally, when it comes to cameras, the Redmi Pad 2 is expected to feature a single camera sensor on the rear, possibly with an 8MP sensor, which would fulfill what is needed in this section. The front, would stay five megapixels.

