Revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung’s ‘other’ foldable

Data about future Samsung folding phones does not stop appearing, yesterday it was the turn of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and, today, it is the turn of the one that many know as the ‘other’. We are talking about the model that closes like the old flip mobiles and that will be called Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4. Both the design it will have and important data on its hardware have been known about it.

One of the data that has been leaked is the dimensions that this smartphone will have: 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2 millimeters. Therefore, it is confirmed that there will be a significant reduction in its size, which makes it very clear that a good job has been done in its design. And, this, without losing display surface or the possibility of integrating high-quality components.

This will be the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Open, the OLED panel of this device will have dimensions of 6.7 inches, so it fits perfectly for perfect use with all types of content. With an optimized hinge that will allow the terminal to be opened with greater comfort and that will be much more resistant (and that will go practically unnoticed), it should be noted that among the good details of the screen is that it will offer a frequency of 120Hz.

OnLeaks

Another thing that is crystal clear when viewing the published images of this model is that it will keep its camera two sensors, so it does not inherit its own from the Galaxy S22 Ultra as its partner will do in the range of Samsung foldables. In addition, the place for the fingerprint reader will also be the same -the power button- and an improvement is expected in what has to do with the fast recharge where you could reach the 33W.

A hardware that will be powerful

Here it will share hardware with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, since it will integrate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which ensures a more than powerful operation with all kinds of applications. Of course, it remains to be seen how the cooling of the model we are talking about will be because the dimensions are small and, therefore, there could be overheating problems in some situations. For the rest, the RAM will be a minimum of 8 GB and the storage type UFS 3.1 so that the speed of work is as high as possible.

OnLeaks

With options to offer a larger exterior screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will avoid having to constantly open the smartphone, will not lack advanced connectivity options with WiFi 6 possibilities or 5G and, of course, it will have stereo sound so that everything is round for a device that could cost about 900 euros in its most basic version. In short, a good terminal that will have a fairly positive progress.

