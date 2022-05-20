Revealed the design of the Apple Watch 8, and this time there will be changes

It is quite clear that the new generation of Apple Watch It will be one of the traveling companions that the iPhone 14 will have at its presentation in September. And, in addition, it is believed that there will be three models that will be put into play, one of them being especially intended for those who regularly practice sports. Well, an image has been known that allows us to know exactly what the design of this wearable will be like.

For a long time there had been speculation about a possible change in appearance of the device, and it seems that this time it will happen (many pointed to the Apple Watch 7, which is the one currently in stores, as the one chosen for this to happen… but as it turned out, it was not). The fact is that it seems that the North American firm has made the decision to give the smartwatch a new look, but without breaking the aesthetic that it has been offering for a long time.

The changes that the Apple Watch 8 will have

One of the big changes will come in what has to do with the screen. This will no longer offer a curved finish as to date and will go to a completely flat that will make you have a different feeling when viewing the panel without worsening the display. To this will be added that the box will be much more square, with some soft edges in the corners, but completely flat. That is, it will be much more squared, which will give you a different feeling when viewing the smart watch.

Jon Prosser

It is true that a renewal of the design of the Apple Watch is something that was necessary, and possibly the pandemic has delayed the idea that Apple could have. The fact is that the eighth generation of this smartwatch it will be more angular, so it will adapt more to the current times. And, all this, without losing a quality finish where the aluminum is present and without increasing the step -so the ergonomics will remain very good-.

Something else that is known about the clock

Without much data being available at the moment regarding what is expected of the Apple Watch 8, apart from having the new version of the watchOS operating system (specifically the ninth), it does point to improvements in what has to do with the functions. Thus, for example, new possibilities will be included, such as the power measure the temperature or know physical activity in a much more efficient way. Of course, to confirm all this we will have to wait until September, possibly on the 13th of that month.

