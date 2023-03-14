Revealed everything about the LITTLE F5 Pro, it will have power beyond any doubt

- Advertisement -

revealed-everything-about-the-little-f5- -it-will-have.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Revealed everything about the LITTLE F5 Pro, it will have beyond any ">

It is increasingly difficult to find the differences between the high-end mobile and what until now is known as the premium media. This is due to companies like BIT, which launch models that offer high power at very attractive prices. The manufacturer we are talking about has already prepared a new terminal that, quite possibly, will be a choice for many for everything that will be inside and outside: the F5 Pro. We tell you the reasons for saying this.

The team we are talking about has already gone through the entity of FCC certification, which clearly indicates that it is very close to being officially presented (and, by extension, that it can be purchased in different regions such as Spain). This, in addition, has allowed us to know many of the features that it will include, and the truth is that there is excellent news. One of them, to give an example, is that this model will have a 5,500mAh batterywhich will make it the best on the market and ensures that a full day of use can be overcome – whatever you do.

- Advertisement -

As if this were not enough, the POCO F5 Pro will have 67W fast charge, a feature that will allow you not to despair when connecting the terminal to the current. It lacks the wireless option, but the truth is that this is a minor absence, as much as everything points to the Pixel 7a including this option.

This POCO terminal will not lack power

This is what is sure to make more than one person look favorably on the POCO smartphone, since the company, without choosing the top components, is going to integrate options that ensure excellent capacity. The processor will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has no problem even with the most demanding games. Besides, the RAM will be 8 or 12GB, an excellent amount and that will get the operating system out of trouble in all kinds of situations (this will be Android 13 with MIUI 14, by the way). And, if all this seems little, it should be noted that the storage will be 128 or 256 gigabytes, more than enough to avoid having to constantly resort to the cloud.

BIT

On the other hand, the screen will be another good news in the POCO terminal. The dimensions are already most striking, since we are talking about a phone with a panel of 6.67 inches… and what will be type OLED so that the definition is always high (reaching 2K, so it will be among the best on the market). In addition, this component will have other good characteristics, such as a frequency of 120hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Come on, worthy member of the high range in this section.

It does not fail even in the cameras

The one that will be included as the rear is one that has three sensors: 64+8+2MP, the last two being those for wide-angle and macro photos, respectively. But what is really interesting is that the first item will have both PDAF and optical stabilization, which in principle ensures a good job and the possibility of recording at 4K. To this we must add that there will be no lack of stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the screen itself.

- Advertisement -

If all this is confirmed and as indicated not exceed 600 euros At the price, it is very possible that this POCO team is a model that can get the title of flagship killer this year 2023.

>