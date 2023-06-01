Reveal the first details of the new Meta Quest 3, the next generation virtual reality headset

- Advertisement -

A few days before Apple officially presents its first virtual reality headsets in the new edition of its developer event, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, wanted to go ahead a bit to mark the beginning of the countdown for the public presentation of the new Meta Quest 3 showing today the first official details of what will be the most advanced option than Meta Quest 2 of 2020.

But yes, it will not leave Meta Quest 2 users behind, since its company will also carry out a software update for both Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, allowing an increase in the CPU increase of up to 26%, with a GPU speed boost of up to 19% for Quest 2 and 11% for Quest Pro.



Those who want to enter the Meta Quest ecosystem will be able to take advantage of the price drop that will take place on June 4 with the Meta Quest 2, which will start at $300 for the option with 128GB of internal storage, while those who wanting to head to the new Meta Quest 3 will have to shell out a price tag of $499.

Main features of the new Meta Quest 3

Meta notes in its official announcement that Meta Quest 3 will set a new standard for mixed reality, leaving Meta Quest 2 as its entry point and Meta Quest Pro as its workplace-optimized headset.

About the Meta Quest 3 it will be up to 40% thinner than the Meta Quest 2, being at the same time more elegant and comfortable, being accompanied by new Touch Plus controllers that will have a more aerodynamic and ergonomic form factor, regardless of ring tracking to avoid discomfort and allowing for more natural movements, and featuring TruTouch haptics that first arrived on the Touch Pro, to “help you feel the action like never before.”

Meta Quest 3 itself will feature the highest resolution screen to date combined with pancake optics for unprecedented viewing.

Inside it will carry “next-generation” Snapdragon chips, which they will already show at their official Meta Connect conference scheduled for September 27, noting for the moment that they will offer more than twice the graphics performance of the GPU integrated into the Meta Quest 2.

Taking physical and virtual world integrations to a new level

It also highlights the integration of its Meta Reality technology, “the best in its class”, which allows combining the physical environment with the virtual “perfectly”.

And they stand out:

These new experiences go beyond today’s mixed reality by intelligently understanding and responding to objects in your physical space and allowing you to navigate that space in natural and intuitive ways that were nearly impossible before. High-fidelity color transfer, innovative machine learning, and spatial understanding allow you to interact with virtual content and the physical world simultaneously, creating limitless possibilities to explore.

In this sense, Meta also anticipates that the new Meta Quest 3 will have two 4MP RGB color cameras, a depth sensor for a more accurate representation of your game space and 10 times more pixels in its external focus function in comparison. with Quest 2.

From the company they are anxious to know how far developers will be able to go, generating mixed reality experiences through Meta Reality technology.

With a significant library of immersive content

Those who purchase their Meta Quest 3 will be able to take advantage of the backward compatibility with Meta Quest 2, allowing them to access the immersive content that is already available for Meta Quest 2, with a catalog of more than 500 games, applications and experiences of VR to which must be added the next planned releases, including an exclusive experience for users of Meta Quest 2.

It will already be a matter of knowing the rest of the details in the conference at the end of next September.

