Reveal figures of recent cyberattacks by Russia on Ukraine

Cases of cyberattacks have increased by up to 300% as a result of the invasion.

the war between Russia and Ukraine it also has a strong technological component. Cyberattacks are a way to invade the enemy and obtain important information. Googletogether with the cybersecurity firm Mandiantthey made a study to determine the scope of this activity.

Russia has increased its attacks on Ukraine by 250% and the NATO by 300% since 2020, according to research data, with phishing being one of the most used modalities.

Military, diplomats, critical infrastructure agencies and emergency services. In total, 150 military organizations with ‘gov.ua’ and ‘mil.gov.ua’ domains have been targeted by hackers belonging to the Russian government.

The division of these attacks is given by 48% to military and Ukrainian government websites, while 34% were made by campaigns through Gmail.

Cases and growth of attacks

Within the panorama of cyberwar, the names of frozen lake and pushchatwo groups of attackers that have affected the NATO already Ukraine. The first of them carried out an extreme phishing campaign before the invasion that affected more than 14,000 Ukrainian users for 11 days.

A large part of the cyber attacks on Ukraine occurred during the first four months of the invasion in 2022, increasing the number of cases registered in the previous eight years. One such case was the ransomware called NotPetya, which affected more than 300,000 computers worldwide right in the middle of the invasion of Crimea.

Google also announced that during the past year it has stopped up to 1,950 campaigns directed against its platform by Russian organizations such as GONNA (Internet Research Agency) and KrymskybridGe.

The company ensures that Russia has worked hard to shape public perception and that the long-term effects will be reflected in the way in which cybercriminals are organizing themselves to operate effectively.

Another case that has been recorded is the impact on NATO’s emergency work, such as the recent case after the earthquake in Turkey and Syriain which the operations team collapsed and airlift for the rescue was restricted.

In Russia you will not be able to see Disney movies from March

The Russians will not be able to see from March the Disney movieswhich will not renew the contract with Russian Internet platforms due to the military intervention in Ukraineas reported today by the newspaper vedomosti.

Like other large studios, Disney left the Russian market in March 2022 after the start of the invasion in the neighboring country, but users could continue to watch their productions online.

However, Disney’s contract with platforms such as Okko, Kinopoisk or Ivi It expires next month and the studio has no intention of renewing it, multiple sources told the newspaper.

The most popular films of the American studio in this country are “The Lion King”, “Zootopia”, “Frozen” and “Home alone”.

In mid-January, the main Russian cinema chains began showing “Avatar: The Sense of Water”, even though the film lacked an official license and the government threatened to fine them. this tape of James Cameron is produced by 20th Century Studios, which is also owned by Disney.