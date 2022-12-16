Revamped: Windows 11 gets firewall dialog with dark mode and new design

Windows 11 has been renewing several system components that have not changed for many years, such as File Explorer and Task Manager. Today we’re going to talk about the firewall permission box, which is finally getting a new, more intuitive look.

Comparing the two images, we notice that the new version released with build 25267 of Windows 11 has a more intuitive design, with less text and more organized information. In addition, it even brings larger buttons to make life easier for those who use computers with touch screens.

The new dialog is already enabled by default for those who install this build of the system, which means that you don’t have to resort to tools like Vivetool to activate it.

Another benefit is support for Windows dark mode, which has already become a favorite of many and now tracks the colors set in Settings.

Despite everything, Windows Firewall is still part of the legacy control panel of older versions of the system, but we hope that this will change in the next updates.