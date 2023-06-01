HomeTech NewsRevamped: Google Chat should be updated with new icon and design soon

Revamped: Google Chat should be updated with new icon and design soon

Tech News
Since when Hangouts was closed in November 2022, Google Chat has been receiving a lot of news. Now 9to5Google is pointing out changes that should come to the app soon and were presented by Google during the Workspace Summit in early May.

Slide over Google Chat with new icon and design. Image: 9to5Google

As we can see above, the Google Chat logo should gain a new four-color format with an internal white space with the same pattern seen in other Google applications such as Gmail, Photos, Phone and many others.

Image: 9to5Google

Speaking now of the structure of the application, Google showed that Chat should gain two tabs: one for recent chats and another for mentions in conversations. In addition, we also see filters for the timeline to display all messages, unread, pinned, direct messages and Spaces.

Data processing: Apache Flink Table Store 0.2 offers unified storage

Other news announced by Google for Chat include custom emojis, smart message composition, integration with groups, announcements for group members, conversation timeline and much more.

All of the new features are expected to roll out to Chat users in 2023, but Google has yet to reveal when they should be available to the public.

X