Returnal: PS5 Exclusive Confirmed for PC Release

After much mystery, leaks and even an appearance at a Gamers Developers Conference presentation, the launch of Returnal, one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives, on PC has finally been confirmed. As we know, Sony is investing heavily in porting PlayStation franchises to PC, including great franchises like Uncharted, God of War, Horizon and many others. During The Game Awards 2022, it was confirmed that Returnal will arrive on PC in early 2023, but without an exact date. The announcement was accompanied by a small teaser that highlights the game’s visuals on the new platform, but without many details.

Many players were certainly looking forward to this confirmation and couldn’t wait to test the game. If you want to know what we think of the game, check out our review made on PS5. For now, we can only wait for the official release date and the technical requirements to be able to play.

Returnal appears in the Steam database and should come to PC soon

A new Steam database listing suggests that PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal is coming to PC soon. The roguelike title puts the player in the role of an astronaut who falls on a mysterious planet and finds herself trapped in a cycle. You can check out our review of the game here.

SteamDB registered the presence of a new product in its database with the code name “Oregon”, which would not allow concluding what game it would be.

However, the title is listed as “roguelike”, “sci-fi” and “bullet hell”, but what makes it very clear that Returnal is the terms “Atropos” and “Tower of Sisyphus”, related to the Housemarque game. a source of VCG also shared screenshots of Returnal running on PC with the site, which suggests that the PlayStation 5 exclusive will indeed be getting a port that should go official soon. Returnal was released in April last year for Sony’s new generation console and developed by Finnish studio Housemarque, considered their most ambitious project after decades of 2D arcade games like Super Stardust HD and Sony. Shortly after the title’s release, Housemarque was acquired by Sony.