Returnal is Sony’s second least popular PC game

Sony continues to bet heavily on its strategy of taking PlayStation titles to the PC and last week saw the release of Returnal (read our review here), a roguelike with bullet hell elements that marks the debut of the Housemarque studio as a member of the PlayStation Studios. Unfortunately, the title was not very successful and marks yet another disappointment for Sony on the platform.

During its launch weekend on Steam, Returnal managed a peak of only 6,691 players on the platform, making it Sony’s second least popular PC release. - Advertisement - The disappointing mark was only surpassed by Sackboy: A Grand Adventure (read our review here), which peaked at a mere 610 players at launch. All of Sony’s other PC releases peaked at at least 10,000 players at launch, but Housemarque’s title failed to meet this target.

Discounts and offers can cause interest in the game to increase in the future, however, in the case of Sony games, the player count did not increase much in the months or years that followed the release. Returnal is currently the 20th best selling title on Steam. As of February 20, 2023, Sony’s PC ports have achieved the following concurrent player peaks: God of War — 73,529 (13 months ago)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — 66,436 (six months ago)

Horizon Zero Dawn — 56,557 (three years ago)

Days Gone — 27,450 (two years ago)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — 13,539 (three months ago)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — 10,851 (four months ago)

Returnal — 6,691 (2 days ago)

Sackboy: A Great Adventure — 610 (four months ago)

The next PS5 and PS4 title that Sony plans to release on PC is The Last of Us: Part I, which will be released on March 28, 2023 after a slight delay. Due to the popularity surrounding the HBO series that adapts the game, we can assume that it will have a much higher peak of players than Returnal. - Advertisement - Are you looking forward to the release of The Last of Us on PC?

