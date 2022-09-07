Return to Monkey Island will have physical edition

- Advertisement -

Some of us have been counting down the days since a few months ago, on April 4 of this year, we learned for the first time about Return to , a project by Lucasfilm Games, Devolver Digital and Terrible Toybox, Ron Gilbert’s studio, which recovers one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. And with the participation of part of the original team, that we can put our hand on the fire that they have given their best in development, I have little doubt that we can expect a new gem.

Although Return to Monkey Island was announced five months ago, at that time Ron Gilbert said that they had already been working on this project for two years, and that its release was scheduled for some time this year. Something that was confirmed shortly after, and with a date very close, as we told you in the review of the September releases, on September 19, initially debuting on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Now, if the fans of the saga were already delighted with this new title, Ron Gilbert has confirmed, through a tweetwhich later there will also be a of Return of Monkey Island. He has indicated it in response to a user who asked if there would be a physical edition of the game on September 19:

Not at launch. Later. One nice thing about making games today is we don’t have to wait months to press media before people can enjoy the game. — Ron Gilbert 🙈🙉🙊🏝 (@grumpygamer) September 5, 2022

Unfortunately There is still no more data, no date, no price or content, although we can imagine that there will be, at the very least, a collector’s edition with multiple extras, both digital and physical. We can also imagine that the volume of production of it will be somewhat limited, so it will surely become a highly coveted and valued good. We will remain, of course, attentive to any news that occurs about it, and I think I am not wrong in stating that more than one person in this editorial office will do whatever is in their power to get hold of a copy of it.

Return to Monkey Island will be the sixth title in the saga but, as we told you in April, the announcement indicated that this release will pick up where Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge left off, so we would be talking about a reorganization of the canon, of which this would become the third installment. At the moment we do not know if, in his argument, a bridge will be established to relocate the other three installments.

