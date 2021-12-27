Return the “Open with” menu to web links in Android 12 with this free app

Android applications can have a number of associated web addresses that they can open, to open the appropriate application instead of the web version of the service. Three things can happen when you touch one of these links: that it opens in the browser, that it opens on the web or that Android asks you what you want to open it with. With Android 12 this option is not available.

Android 12 slightly changes how supported links work, disappearing the option of ‘Always ask’. Luckily, it is possible to bring it back via the free Better Open With app.

Advanced management of which app opens what

When you click on a YouTube link, the system has to choose between opening it in the web browser or in the YouTube application. This is what Android calls ‘supported links’, and you can find which apps can open which links on the info page, at Open by default.

For example, the YouTube application may open links from Youtube, m.youtube.com, youtube.com Y www.youtube.com, although this does not mean that it will. In Android 11 and earlier, you can choose between the app opening the links, never opening it or that they always ask you.

On Android 12 the option to always ask disappears, so if you needed to open the links sometimes with the app and sometimes with the web, you would need to constantly go to the settings and change the option.

There is a way to have similar functionality with the free app Better Open With, what should you set as default browser. The grace of the matter is that the application will be in charge of showing you its own menu of To open with, which you can configure to your liking.

Continuing with the previous example, if you want to be asked every time if you want to open YouTube links with the app or on the web, you must configure Better Open With as the default browser application and, in the YouTube app settings, disable Open supported links.

As a result, next time you will get a window where you are asked what do you want to wear And that, in addition, it chooses for you if you do not make a decision in X seconds. You can use the application for any other type of links and actions in which you want to customize the Android Open menu.