Retrospective: Spotify reveals the most listened to playlists in Brazil in 2022

The year is coming to an end, with that, that moment comes to take stock of the things that were successful throughout 2022.
A few days ago, Spotify released its traditional retrospective for users, but this week, the music streaming platform released a new analysis with the most listened to playlists by Europeians this year.
Through the Spotify 2022 Retrospective, we discovered that, adding the TOP 10, there are more than 630 tracks and 30 hours of a lot of music – sertanejo, forró, piseiro, funk, pop, hip hop, pagode and more!
The most listened Spotify playlists in Europe in 2022:
- Top Europe
- Warm up Sertanejo
- funk hits
- sertaneja power
- breakwater explodes
- hot hits brazil
- popup
- Trapperz Europe
- pagoda
- cream
Based on the genres of the 10 most listened Spotify playlists in the year, remember 5 songs that hit 2022 and didn’t leave the repeat.
Sertanejo: 5 songs that marked 2022
- Vagabundo Chora – Live, by Guilherme & Benuto
- Mal Feito – Live, by Hugo & Guilherme, Marília Mendonça
- Trigger – Live, by Matheus & Kauan
- Agreement – Live, by Henrique & Juliano
- I Love You Too Much, by Marília Mendonça
Funk: 5 songs that marked 2022
- Married With Putaria, by Mc Paiva ZS, MC Ryan SP, Kotim
- Baile no Morro, by Mc Tairon, Mc Vitin da Igrejinha, Dj Win
- The End Is Sad, by Mc Hariel, DJ BOY
- Let’s Go 3, by Dj GBR, Mc IG, Mc Ryan SP, MC Marks, Mc Don Juan, Mc PH, Mc Paiva ZS, MC Luki, MC GP, Makalo
- Kikando and Me Looking, by Mc Braz, Mc Tairon, Dj Win
Forró, Piseiro, Arrocha and Bregadeira: 5 songs that marked 2022
- Communication Failed, by Mari Fernandez, NATTAN
- Botadinha Saliente, by Mc Rogerinho
- Eu Já Tava Bem – Live, by Wesley Safadão
- Balance of the Network, by Matheus Fernandes, Xand Avião
- Soca Tudo, by Turma da Bregadeira, Mc Danny
Pop: 5 songs that marked 2022
- RED, by Gloria Groove
- satDONA (Remix) s2, by Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel
- Engage, by Anitta
- Mess, by Pedro Sampaio
- Socadona, by LUDMILLA, Mariah Angeliq, Topo La Maskara, Mr. vegas
Hip Hop: 5 songs that marked 2022
- X1, by MC Cabelinho, Dallas
- Iphone White, by Borges
- Weekend in Rio, by Teto
- Frio e Calculista, by Poze do Rodo, João Gomes, jess beats, DiCastro
- Konteiner, by Filipe Ret, L7NNON, Nagalli
Pagode: 5 songs that marked 2022
- Our Love Wants Peace, by Pericles, Marvvila
- Insomnia – Live, by LUDMILLA, Marília Mendonça
- Missing You, by Thiaguinho
- Oh yeah, by Grupo Menos É Mais
- Outside the Stories, by Turma do Pagode
So, what were your favorites this year?
