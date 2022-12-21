Retrospective: Spotify reveals the most listened to artists on consoles, mobile phones, PCs and cars

Spotify released this Wednesday, 21, data on the most listened to artists in 2022 by users of the multiplatform streaming service, including cell phones, consoles, desktop applications and cars.

The sertanejo rhythm proved to be the favorite of Spotify users on cell phones and PCs, with the singer Marília Mendonça being the most listened to in the last twelve months, while in the car the favorites of drivers were the duo Henrique and Juliano, also of the sertanejo genre, rocking the journey of Europeians.