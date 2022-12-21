Retrospective: Spotify reveals the most listened to artists on consoles, mobile phones, PCs and cars

Spotify released this Wednesday, 21, data on the most listened to artists in 2022 by users of the multiplatform streaming service, including cell phones, consoles, desktop applications and cars.
The sertanejo rhythm proved to be the favorite of Spotify users on cell phones and PCs, with the singer Marília Mendonça being the most listened to in the last twelve months, while in the car the favorites of drivers were the duo Henrique and Juliano, also of the sertanejo genre, rocking the journey of Europeians.
Although country music leads in most categories, urban music is the most consumed on consoles, with Matuê being the most listened to artist on this platform. The recently released listing also reveals other artists popular in 2022 in the four categories considered by the company.
Check out the 5 most listened artists on Spotify in Europe in 2022 on each electronic device.
Top 5 most listened artists on Spotify in Europe in 2022 on game consoles
- Matuê
- Roof
- mainstreet
- MC Ryan SP
- 7 minutes
Top 5 most listened artists on Spotify in Europe in 2022 on cell phones
- Marília Mendonça
- Henrique & Juliano
- Jorge & Mateus
- Gusttavo Lima
- Maiara & Maraisa
Top 5 most listened artists on Spotify in Europe in 2022 on desktop
- Marília Mendonça
- Henrique & Juliano
- Alok
- Jorge & Mateus
- Matuê
Top 5 most listened artists on Spotify in Europe in 2022 in cars
- Henrique & Juliano
- Marília Mendonça
- Gusttavo Lima
- Jorge & Mateus
- Maiara & Maraisa
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >