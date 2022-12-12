Retailer confirms laptops ranging from GeForce RTX 4060 to RTX 4090 16GB

In this case, you have the Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, along with a 17.3-inch screen with QHD or FHD options, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a choice of four GPUs. The price difference between laptops with RTX 4060 and RTX 4090, however, is quite large — prices are listed between BRL 11,500 and BRL 21,120 🇧🇷

Details of the laptop lineup that will include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 lineup of GPUs, including the powerful RTX 4090 card, were leaked last Sunday (11) from information that came out in advance at a Romanian retailer. The revelation, captured by the informant Momomo_US, reveals a series of devices from the HP OMEN 17 series, aimed at the gamer market, which also brings the 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPUs next to the video cards.

See the laptops listed, already with the price conversions in the direct conversion to the real:

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4090+32GB+1TB): BRL 21,120

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4080+16GB+2TB): BRL 17,800

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4080+16GB+512GB): BRL 16,630

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4070+16GB+1TB) = BRL 13,300

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4060+16GB+1TB) = BRL 11,900

HP OMEN 17 (13700HX+RTX4060+16GB+512GB) = BRL 11,600

Starting with the most powerful card, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 that will have 16 GB of memory; the GeForce RTX 4080 with 12 GB of memory; the RTX 4070 with 8GB; and the RTX 4060 also with 8 GB. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to use the AD103 GPU core and the RTX 4080 to use the AD104 GPU core. As for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060, we can expect NVIDIA to use the AD106 and AD107 GPUs in both the flagship and base options.

According to the previous report, NVIDIA’s Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will deliver up to 30% performance improvement over their predecessors, adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and improved ray tracing performance.